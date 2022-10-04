Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

UNSC to Hold Open Meeting on N. Korea's IRBM Test on Wednesday

Written: 2022-10-05 15:34:35Updated: 2022-10-05 16:46:10

UNSC to Hold Open Meeting on N. Korea's IRBM Test on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will hold an open meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) the previous day.

According to a foreign ministry official in Seoul, the South Korean mission is scheduled to attend the briefing that will begin at 3 p.m., local time, as a country of interest despite not being a council member.

The official added that Seoul is in close consultation with major allies, including those on the council, to see that the international community sends a stern message against the North's repeated violations of UNSC resolutions.

According to foreign media outlets, the U.S. along with Britain, France, Albania, Norway and Ireland have called for the emergency council meeting.

Reuters reported that China and Russia, two permanent council member states, opposed a public meeting, claiming that it would not help with efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >