Yoon Vows Support for Smart Farming, Young Farmers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday visited a farming complex in Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province, where he pledged to foster smart farms and young farmers.Chairing an emergency economic meeting at the Smart Farm Innovation Valley, Yoon said the agriculture sector is at a critical juncture and promised government efforts to help farming make a big leap forward.Touring facilities at the complex, Yoon said he was impressed by young farmers brimming with innovative ideas and learning smart technologies. He pledged to support agricultural start-ups by youngsters in the form of long-term leases on farmland, low-interest loans and training and consultation programs.The government will also expand high-tech farms and greenhouses, establish open data platforms and improve information systems based on geographical data.The president promised to support bold agricultural reforms by strengthening the social safety net, mentioning the stabilization of rice prices, easing the burden of production costs and strengthening disaster insurance coverage for crops.