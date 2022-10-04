Japanese Parliament Adopts Resolution against N. Korea's Latest IRBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The lower chamber of the Japanese parliament has unanimously adopted a resolution denouncing a North Korean missile launch that flew through the country’s airspace on Tuesday.The resolution adopted by the House of Representatives on Wednesday described the North’s intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) as a grave and imminent threat to Japan’s national security and a threat to the peace and stability of the international community.Calling the latest provocation by the North “unacceptable,” the resolution by the lower house of the Japanese National Diet also demanded that Pyongyang suspend its provocative actions and immediately give up its nuclear and missile development plans.It also called on the Japanese government to take stern and effective measures toward the regime.The last time the Japanese House of Representatives adopted a stern resolution regarding a North Korean ballistic missile was in the wake of the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in December of 2017.On Tuesday, North Korea fired an IRBM from the area of Mupyong-ri in Chagang Province, which flew over Japan, traveled around four-thousand-500 kilometers and fell into the Pacific Ocean. It was the North’s first ballistic missile launch sent over Japan since September of 2017.