KDCA: Lifting Indoor Masking Likely Possible after Next COVID-19 Round Subsides

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that it is discussing the possibility of beginning a phased easing of indoor masking requirements after the next round of COVID-19 infections, which is expected to hit the country this winter.The KDCA shared its prospective plan during a parliamentary audit session of the health ministry and related agencies.It said the criteria, scope and timing of the adjustments to the indoor masking rules will be discussed, including on the level of the agency’s advisory committee on national infectious diseases.Regarding when the next round of COVID-19 will likely start, the KDCA forecast a resurgence in cases will likely be seen between December and March.Health authorities completely lifted outdoor mask restrictions late last month, nearly one and a half years after the nation introduced the stringent rules amid the pandemic.