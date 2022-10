Photo : KBS News

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denounced North Korea’s latest missile launch on Thursday amid government reports that the regime fired what appeared to be two ballistic missiles.Japan's public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo News quoted a Japanese defense ministry official as saying that the North launched two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, at around 6 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.Soon after the missile launches, Kishida told reporters that North Korea's ballistic missile launches are "absolutely unacceptable” and ordered a full analysis of the latest launch to provide quick and accurate information to the people of Japan.The Japanese defense ministry said the missiles appeared to have fallen outside of Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone, and there have not yet been any reports of damage to ships or aircraft from Thursday's launch.