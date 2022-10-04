New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 20,000s

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 30-thousand on Thursday as the outbreak continues to subside.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 28-thousand-648 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 82 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to around 24 million-911-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some six-thousand from a day ago to fall to the 20-thousand range. The figure is down about two-thousand from a week ago and over four-thousand from two weeks ago, marking the lowest in 13 weeks for Thursday tallies.The number of imported cases remained below 100 for the second stright day.The number of seriously or critically ill patients also fell by eight from the previous day to 325, the lowest in about two months.Wednesday reported 29 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-573. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide is just below 20 percent.