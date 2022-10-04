Pres. Yoon Vows to Look out for People's Lives, Security

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to diligently look out for the lives and security of the public, backed by the steadfast South Korea-U.S. alliance and defense cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.Yoon made the pledge on Thursday to reporters at the presidential office after remarking that North Korea fired two short-range missiles earlier in the day in addition to the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) on Tuesday that passed over Japan as it traveled some four-thousand kilometers.The president mentioned the return of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to the East Sea after Tuesday’s IRBM launch demonstrated the capability to reach Guam, pointing out that the island houses the U.S. military’s strategic assets that would be mobilized in the event of a contingency on the Korean Peninsula.He also said he will discuss the North’s string of missile provocations with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida when they talk over the phone later in the afternoon.Asked if he will mention Japan’s past wartime issues with Kishida, Yoon said he cannot say for certain but he believes the phone talks will focus on the North’s IRBM launch which has caused panic in Japan.