Getcha: New Car Buyers Waiting Longer than a Year Ago to Get Their Cars

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the delay in the delivery of new cars has worsened compared to a year ago, despite signs of easing in the shortage of automotive semiconductors.Online car sales platform Getcha revealed its findings on Thursday after analyzing the date of shipment for new domestic cars based on its customers’ contract information.The platform found that customers had to wait longer than a year ago to receive 26 models of vehicles made by Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai's Genesis brand this month.The waiting period now stands between two and 30 months, up from last October when it took between four weeks and eleven months for those models, with the delay most noticeably affecting popular sedans and hybrid cars.An official of Getcha said the shortage in automotive semiconductors, which had been a major cause of disruptions in supply, is showing signs of easing but demand still outnumbers production. The official said he believes it will take some time before the delivery of new cars normalizes.