UNSC Divided over N. Korean Ballistic Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) failed to reach an agreement on a response to North Korea’s firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile during a meeting on Wednesday. The United States and most other UNSC members called for stern measures against the North's provocation, pointing out that the missile launch was a violation of existing UNSC resolutions. China and Russia, however, defended North Korea and insisted that U.S.-led military exercises in the region provoked the North, resulting in a lack of agreement by the council.Kim Bum-soo has wrapped up the meeting.Report: The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday in the wake of North Korea's mid-range missile launch.[Sound bite: US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield]"The DPRK has enjoyed blanket protection from two members of this council. These two members have gone out of their way to justify the DPRK's repeated provocations and block every attempt to update the sanctions regime. In short, two permanent members of the Security Council have enabled Kim Jong-un."However, member states could not reach an agreement on how to respond to the military action as China and Russia defended North Korea.[Sound bite: China's Deputy Permanent Representative to United Nations Geng Shuang (Mandarin-English)]"We call on the U.S. to take concrete actions, demonstrate its sincerity, and effectively address the legitimate and reasonable concerns of the DPRK so as to create conditions for the resumption of dialogue."[Sound bite: Deputy Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva (Russian-English)]"It is obvious that the missile launch by Pyongyang is a consequence of short-sighted, confrontational military activity surrounding this country conducted by the United States, which hurts their own partners in the region and also hurts the situation in Northeast Asia as a whole."South Korea’s ambassador to the UN blamed Moscow, arguing that Pyongyang is taking advantage of Russia’s war against Ukraine to advance its nuclear weapons program.[Sound bite: S. Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Hwang Joon-kook (English)]"Today's global security and economic environment has become increasingly fragile and uncertain, particularly as a result of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine. Against this troubling backdrop, the DPRK is taking advantage of the destruction of the international community to further accelerate the development of its nuclear and missile programs."The IRBM launch Tuesday forced the government of Japan to issue an emergency alert in its northern region. The Japanese ambassador said the North’s move is “absolutely unacceptable.”[Sound bite: Japan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ishikane Kimihiro (English)]"Among these launches, the latest one was especially significant. It flew over Japan and impacted in the Pacific Ocean for the first time since 2017. I assume we can all imagine how terrifying it must be to see a missile flying overhead. This is absolutely unacceptable, and Japan condemns it in the strongest possible terms."Following the trajectory over Japan, the North Korean missile, presumed to be the nuclear-capable Hwasong-12, flew four-thousand-500 kilometers, the farthest for a North Korean ballistic missile to date.After the stalemate session of the UNSC, the U.S., South Korea, Japan and some of the council's member states issued a statement condemning the North’s recent series of ballistic missile launches.The countries noted that they remain committed to diplomacy and urged the North to return to dialogue.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.