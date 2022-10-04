Culture 17th London Korean Film Festival to Open on Nov. 3

The 17th London Korean Film Festival will kick off in Britain’s capital city on November 3 for a 14-day run.



Organized by the Korean Culture Centre UK, the event will feature 44 South Korean films of various genres at nine theaters in London as well as in theaters in Manchester and Glasgow.



Director Choi Dong-hoon’s “Alienoid” will open the festival while “Hansan: Rising Dragon” by director Kim Han-min will close out the event.



The upcoming festivities will include a Special Focus strand dedicated to the late South Korean actress Kang Soo-yeon. Five key films from her career will be screened, including the 1986 film “The Surrogate Woman” directed by Im Kwon-taek, for which Kang won Best Actress at the 1987 Venice Film Festival.



The Special Screenings category will feature “Broker" by award-winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda. The film, starring Song Kang-ho, was selected for the Competition section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, with Song nabbing South Korea’s first best actor award at Cannes.