JCS Chief: Faulty Device Believed to Have Caused Hyunmoo-2 Missile Crash

Written: 2022-10-06 13:27:53Updated: 2022-10-06 15:38:24

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Kim Seung-kyum said a faulty device is believed to have caused a missile to crash during a drill conducted in response to North Korea’s provocation on Tuesday.

At a parliamentary audit on Thursday, the JCS chief apologized to residents of the eastern Gangneung region where the Hyunmoo-2 missile crashed on Tuesday as well as to the general public for causing concern after failing to offer an explanation in a timely manner.

Stating that no defects were observed during the pre-launch inspection, the chairman said the Agency for Defense Development(ADD) and the manufacturer will analyze data from the crash.

The surface-to-surface missile fell some 700 meters from a residential area immediately after its launch, which was part of a joint drill held between South Korea and the U.S. from late Tuesday to early Wednesday as a response to the North’s launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Tuesday.

Although local residents reported flames and loud noises from the crash site, the military did not inform them of what happened at the time, citing a media embargo over the training.
