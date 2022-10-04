Menu Content

DP on Offensive over Text on Audit of 2020 Fisheries Official's Death

Written: 2022-10-06 13:56:52Updated: 2022-10-06 14:32:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has launched an offensive after a text message from a senior official of the state audit agency to a senior presidential secretary was photographed by the press on Tuesday.

The text from BAI Secretary General Ryou Byeong-ho to Lee Kwan-sup, the senior presidential secretary for state affairs planning, concerned a media report criticizing the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) for neglecting protocol in its probe into the case of a fisheries official killed by North Korea near the western maritime border in 2020.

During a press conference on Thursday, DP lawmakers on the parliamentary judiciary committee accused the BAI and the top office of colluding to exact political revenge with its audit targeting the former Moon Jae-in administration.

They called for Ryou’s dismissal and an investigation into any violation of the BAI’s autonomy, announcing that they intend to file a complaint against the agency with the corruption investigation office and will escalate to a parliamentary probe if necessary.

The ruling People Power Party(PPP), for its part, continued to criticize former President Moon Jae-in for refusing to cooperate in the BAI's probe into the case.

Asked about allegations of collusion between his office and the BAI following the capture of the message during a Cabinet meeting, President Yoon Suk Yeol said that interfering in the audit agency's duties is prohibited under the Constitution and the law, adding that he has no time for such activities.
