Sejong City Construction Agency Sets Aside 459.3 Bln Won for Second Pres. Office

Photo : YONHAP News

A state agency handling construction in the central administrative city of Sejong has budgeted 459-point-three billion won for a second presidential office there.According to data obtained by Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Du-kwan, the National Agency for Administrative City Construction made the calculation under the premise that the new office will match the scale of the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.The new presidential complex will consist of a main building with the presidential residence, two different facilities for receiving foreign dignitaries and a building for presidential staff.The agency said further review is required to secure space for the military, police and presidential security.With a timeline calling for the design stage to commence next year and construction to finish in 2027, the agency has requested that parliament raise next year’s planning budget from 100 million won to four-point-one billion won.President Yoon Suk Yeol had pledged to build the Sejong office during the campaign, and revisions to the relevant law were passed in the National Assembly in June.