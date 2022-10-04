Country's Deepest Underground Research Facility Completed

Photo : YONHAP News

Construction has finished on the nation’s deepest underground research facility in the eastern Gangwon Province, where scientists will work to unlock the mysteries of the universe.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Institute for Basic Science(IBS) held a ceremony to celebrate the completion of Yemi Lab on Thursday, the sixth-largest of its kind in the world, five years after the ministry approved its construction.Located one-thousand kilometers under Mount Yemi and spanning three-thousand square meters, the lab will be used to carry out studies on the creation of the universe and its composition through the detection of dark matter and the measurement of neutrinos.Such studies require the greatest possible reduction in background noise and cosmic rays, prompting countries like the U.S. and Canada to competitively build such labs deep underground, thus enabling world-class physics research groups to discover more about the universe and its origins.