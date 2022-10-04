Yoon Admin. Finalizes Plan to Abolish Gender Equality Ministry

Photo : YONHAP News

The Yoon Seok Yeol administration has announced its restructuring plan, which includes scrapping the gender equality ministry and setting up a new agency for ethnic Koreans abroad.Interior minister Lee Sang-min announced the reorganization plan during a press conference on Thursday, confirming that the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family is on the chopping block, with most of its functions moving to a new department under the health ministry.The plan also includes a new agency for overseas Koreans under the foreign affairs ministry while the status of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will be elevated to a Cabinet-level department in place of the gender equality ministry to maintain the number of Cabinet members at 18.The prospect of the plan passing in the National Assembly is uncertain, however, with the main opposition Democratic Party, with a majority in the chamber, seemingly averse to the idea of abolishing the gender equality ministry.