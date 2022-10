Photo : YONHAP News

A court has rejected a request for an injunction by ousted ruling People Power Party(PPP) Chairman Lee Jun-seok against the party's emergency interim leadership.According to the Seoul Southern District Court on Thursday, Lee’s fourth injunction against the party’s new emergency leadership committee helmed by Rep. Chung Jin-suk was found to be without merit.In rejecting the request, the court said it was difficult to find any substantive or procedural flaws in the establishment of the committee under the PPP’s revised constitution.The court had previously upheld Lee's first injunction against the party's last interim leadership led by Joo Ho-young, prompting the party to revise its constitution in a bid to amend technical procedures affecting the establishment of an emergency leadership committee.