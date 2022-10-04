S. Korea, U.S., Japan Hold Joint Drills on East Sea for 2nd Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The navies of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have held joint military exercises for two weeks straight as North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday.The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced on Thursday that it had conducted a missile defense drill in the East Sea to respond to North Korea's provocations and said through the exercises it expects to further solidify operational capabilities and posture to respond to the North.This is the first time that the three countries have held a two week-long drill on the sea.The exercises included South Korea's Sejong the Great-class Aegis destroyer, USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and Japan's Chokai Aegis ship.USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier had headed to the Pacific Ocean after completing drills with South Korea and Japan but returned following the North's firing of ballistic missiles.