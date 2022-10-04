Yoon, Kishida Condemn N. Korea's Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Funio Kishida spoke on the phone on Thursday and agreed on the need to cooperate on formulating a stern response to North Korea's recent series of ballistic missile launches.Yoon's presidential office said in a written press briefing that the two leaders spoke on the phone for 25 minutes from 5:35 p.m. to discuss the North's actions.According to the top office, Yoon and Kishida strongly condemned the North's ballistic missile tests, calling them grave provocations that threatenpeace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and the world.The two leaders then agreed that South Korea and Japan will cooperate to sternly respond to North Korea.They also concurred on the need to send a clear message to the North that it must stop reckless provocations and that such action have consequences.In addition, the leaders agreed to communicate frequently to discuss various issues including regional security.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday morning. The launch, the sixth in 12 days, came two days after the North fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan.