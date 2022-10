Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to offer a total of two million dollars in humanitarian aid to Pakistan, which has been hit by extreme monsoon rains since June.Seoul's foreign ministry announced the decision on Thursday.The government announced in August its plan to provide 300-thousand dollars in aid to the flood-hit country. It has decided to offer an additional one-point-seven million dollars.The additional aid will be delivered through the World Food Program and the United Nations Children's Fund.The ministry said it hopes the assistance will help flood victims and efforts to restore disaster-stricken regions in Pakistan.