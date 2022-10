Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg has vowed his full support to address Seoul's concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).Seoul's foreign ministry said the U.S. top envoy issued the position on Thursday in a meeting with foreign minister Park Jin, who called for closer coordination between the two countries to minimize losses to South Korean businesses under the law.In the meeting, Goldberg said that he understands South Korea's concerns about the law and his embassy would offer as much support as it can muster to produce solutions to the issue.Park proposed that the two sides hold in-depth consultations at all levels to ensure that South Korea’s interests will be fully reflected in the final details of the IRA, which offers tax credits only on purchases of electric vehicles made in North America.