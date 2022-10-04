New COVID-19 Cases in 20,000s for Second Day

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained in the 20-thousand range for a second day on Friday as the outbreak continues to subside.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that 22-thousand-298 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 54 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to around 24 million-933-thousand.The daily tally is down by some six-thousand from a day ago and marks the lowest in 13 weeks for Friday tallies. The figure decreased by over six-thousand from a week ago and about 68-hundred from two weeks ago.The number of imported cases fell by 28 from a day ago to 54, the lowest since June 14.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by four from the previous day to 329.Thursday reported 41 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-614. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide remains below 20 percent.