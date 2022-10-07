Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea and US to Hold 2-day Joint Navy Drills in East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. will kick off joint maneuvers in the East Sea on Friday, a day after they held missile defense drills with Japan in response to North Korea's provocations. 

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said South Korea’s 44-hundred-ton Munmu the Great destroyer and the Donghae patrol combat corvette will participate in the two-day drill.

They will be joined by the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, the Aegis-equipped USS Barry destroyer, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold and the USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser.

After the joint drills, the navies of the two countries will escort the USS Ronald Reagan to waters southeast of Jeju Island.

The JCS said that through the joint drills, the navies of the two nations will continue to strengthen their capacity to carry out operations in response  to any provocations from North Korea.
