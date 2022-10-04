103rd Nat'l Sports Festival to Kick off in Ulsan on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The 103rd National Sports Festival will kick off on Friday in the city of Ulsan for a seven-day run.The festival will return to full strength after last year’s iteration only featured under-19 events and a total cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.A record 28-thousand-900 athletes representing 17 major cities and provinces from throughout the country as well as members from overseas Korean teams will compete across 49 events.The festival will welcome medal winners and strong performers from the Tokyo Olympics and other major international competitions, including high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok, swimmer Hwang Sun-woo, gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong and modern pentathlete Jun Woong-tae.Woo, who rose to top the official men's high jump world rankings this year, will aim to grab his sixth win in individual events at this year’s sports festival, while swimmer Hwang will strive for his second MVP title in a row at the festival.