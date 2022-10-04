Seoul May Begin Broadcasting N. Korea Media in Spirit of Exchange

Photo : YONHAP News

The government may begin broadcasting North Korean media in the spirit of cross-border exchanges seeking to achieve mutual openness.Unification minister Kwon Young-se revealed the plan during Friday’s parliamentary audit of the ministry after having briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol on the initiative back in July.Kwon said the ministry would establish a public consensus on the gradual importing of North Korean broadcast media and publications through cooperation between the National Assembly and relevant institutions as well as collecting public opinion.On the North’s recent series of missile tests, the minister said Pyongyang appears to be aggravating tensions in protest against Seoul’s security coordination with Washinton and Tokyo, and signs indicate that the regime is preparing for a seventh nuclear test.Referring to the North's nuclear force law passed last month, Kwon said the law appears to demonstrate that the regime maintains it will not give up its nuclear arms first and that there will be no negotiation without a cessation of U.S. hostility.