Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Seoul May Begin Broadcasting N. Korea Media in Spirit of Exchange

Written: 2022-10-07 11:43:49Updated: 2022-10-07 14:38:22

Seoul May Begin Broadcasting N. Korea Media in Spirit of Exchange

Photo : YONHAP News

The government may begin broadcasting North Korean media in the spirit of cross-border exchanges seeking to achieve mutual openness.

Unification minister Kwon Young-se revealed the plan during Friday’s parliamentary audit of the ministry after having briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol on the initiative back in July.

Kwon said the ministry would establish a public consensus on the gradual importing of North Korean broadcast media and publications through cooperation between the National Assembly and relevant institutions as well as collecting public opinion.

On the North’s recent series of missile tests, the minister said Pyongyang appears to be aggravating tensions in protest against Seoul’s security coordination with Washinton and Tokyo, and signs indicate that the regime is preparing for a seventh nuclear test.

Referring to the North's nuclear force law passed last month, Kwon said the law appears to demonstrate that the regime maintains it will not give up its nuclear arms first and that there will be no negotiation without a cessation of U.S. hostility.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >