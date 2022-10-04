Ministry: Support for Review of China's Alleged Rights Abuses in Nat'l Interest

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has explained that its support for a discussion at the UN Human Rights Council on alleged human rights abuses against Uyghurs in China was in line with South Korea’s national interests.A ministry official told reporters on Friday that the decision to vote in favor of the proposed debate on conditions in China’s western Xinjiang region, backed predominantly by Western nations, reflected Seoul’s regard for universal values and standards as well as the international body’s authority.Another official said that Seoul made efforts to mitigate any adverse impact the vote may have on Seoul-Beijing relation by communicating its stance, to which China reiterated its long-standing position on matters related to the Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.The official added that diplomacy reflecting the nation's pursuit of values is also a part of national interest.The UN's 47-member state council, meanwhile, voted down the proposal by Britain, Turkey, the U.S. and others in Geneva on Thursday, with 17 voting in favor, 19 against and eleven abstaining, denying the council its first debate on China’s alleged rights abuses as a specific agenda item.