Photo : YONHAP News

A fireworks festival in Seoul will resume for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic.According to festival organizer Hanwha Group on Friday, the 2022 Seoul International Fireworks Festival will be held at the Yeouido Han River Park from 1:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.Under the theme "We Hope Again," teams from Japan, Italy and South Korea will each put on a fireworks display in the skies stretching from above Seoul's Han River Railway Bridge to Mapo Bridge.With some one million visitors expected to attend the festival, the Seoul city government plans to close off nearby roads and increase the operation of subways and buses.The city's fire authorities, the police and the nearby Yeongdeungpo District will jointly establish a safety headquarters at the festival venue to oversee its safe operation.