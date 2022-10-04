Menu Content

Politics

Alternative Military Service for BTS Members Takes Center Stage during Audit

Written: 2022-10-07 14:05:08Updated: 2022-10-07 14:32:01

Photo : YONHAP News

Granting the members of global K-pop group BTS an alternative to military service took center stage during a parliamentary audit of the Military Manpower Administration(MMA) on Friday.

Some ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers on the parliamentary defense committee agreed with MMA Commissioner Lee Ki-sik, who said it would be desirable for the members to serve their mandatory duty out of fairness.

PPP Rep. Han Ki-ho, a former Army general, was the most vocal panelist, slamming proposed revisions to the relevant law to allow BTS members to serve in an alternative capacity.

PPP Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said more attention should be paid to opposition in the interest of maintaining equity and morale among those serving in the military.

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), on the other hand, called for the proposal’s consideration, with Rep. Sul Hoon stressing that a hiatus or breakup of the group due to their military duty would be a huge loss to the country.

DP Rep. Kim Young-bae emphasized that the group exerts a positive influence, especially on the young generation, through their music and has sparked a global trend of learning the Korean language.
