Deceased Official's Family Files Complaint against Fmr. Pres. Moon

Written: 2022-10-07 14:37:31Updated: 2022-10-07 15:48:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The family of a fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020 has filed a complaint with the prosecution against former President Moon Jae-in for refusing to cooperate in a state investigation. 

The family of Lee Dae-jun, who was shot and killed by the North Korean military near the western maritime border in September 2020, claims that the former president's refusal may violate the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) Act.

The provision cited in the complaint stipulates that a refusal to comply with a BAI request to submit documents or appear for questioning without providing justification is punishable by a maximum of one year in prison or ten million won in fines.

The complaint against Moon, the first in relation to this case, follows the former president’s refusal to submit to a written investigation into his administration’s handling of Lee’s death by the BAI last week, a request his party called “very disrespectful.”

The family plans to file additional complaints against the former president for his administration's failure to rescue Lee as well as for its initial claims that the official had attempted to defect prior to his death.
