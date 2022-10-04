Domestic Debris from Chinese Space Launch Expected to Fall Near Jeju Friday Night

Debris from a Chinese space launch is expected to fall in waters some 250 kilometers west-northwest of Jeju Island some time between 10:10 and 10:39 p.m. on Friday.



The transportation ministry on Friday issued an advisory for aircraft as is standard when there is critical information pilots and aviation personnel should be aware of.



The ministry designated the area a danger zone to prevent planes from entering the site of the falling debris, notifying airlines and relevant agencies to ensure that flights can operate normally in a safe manner.



The oceans ministry also disseminated information via text alerts within the fisheries sector.