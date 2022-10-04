S. Korea, US, Japan to Step up Efforts to Cut off Funding for N. Korea's Nuke Program

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will accelerate efforts to cut off financing for North Korea's nuclear and missile development as the regime resorts to methods such as cryptocurrency theft.The foreign ministry said Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn held a three-way phone talk with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, agreeing to bolster efforts to persuade the North to give up its nuclear ambitions.The ministry said they concurred on the need to step up global cooperation to block Pyongyang's efforts to evade sanctions, ranging from illicit digital activity to illegal maritime transhipment.The envoys also strongly condemned the North's firing of ten ballistic missiles in the last two weeks, saying Pyongyang was ratcheting up tensions and completely ignoring the international community's call to stop the provocations and engage in dialogue.Referring to the missile tests as a blatant breach of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, the three said North Korea's attempt to make such provocations a routine practice will not be tolerated and called for the Security Council(UNSC) to stand united and speak up.The UNSC convened a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss the North's latest intermediate-range ballistic missile launch but failed to produce a tangible result as China and Russia argued that U.S.-led military exercises provoked the North.