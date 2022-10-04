President Yoon Meets Applied Materials CEO

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has met with the chief of U.S. semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials(AMAT).Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said in a statement that Yoon met AMAT CEO Gary Dickerson on Friday at the presidential office in Seoul.The president reportedly thanked the CEO for deciding to build a new research and development center in South Korea, saying that the company's investment will help to greatly enhance the South Korea-U.S. alliance in economy, industry and technology.The investment was announced during the North American investment reporting ceremony and investor roundtable in New York on September 22 during Yoon's trip to the U.S.AMAT, a global leader in the semiconductor equipment industry, also signed a memorandum of understanding on investment with the ministry of industry, trade and energy and the Gyeonggi provincial government in July.President Yoon signed a chip wafer brought along by Dickerson to the meeting, with the phrase: AMAT is a symbol of the firm South Korea-U.S. alliance.