Defense Chief Meets Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has held a meeting with the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Seoul to discuss pending issues on the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Seoul's defense ministry said Lee expressed concerns on North Korea's recent series of missile launches during his discussion with Admiral John Aquilino on Friday and stressed that the allies should closely cooperate to maintain combined readiness posture.The defense chief said that the recent deployment of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group to around the Korean Peninsula is an example of U.S. commitment to the security of South Korea.The U.S. commander said that the Pentagon will strive to effectively deter and respond to threats from North Korea.The ministry said the two sides agreed to cooperate to maintain the firm combined defense posture through close coordination between the South Korean military and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.The USS Ronald Reagan took part in Seoul and Washington's joint naval drills late last month before departing from the region, but returned this week for maneuvers with South Korea and Japan after the North fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday.