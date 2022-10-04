S. Korean Ambassador Urges US to Appoint Envoy for N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ambassador for North Korean human rights has urged the United States to swiftly appoint a special envoy for North Korean human rights, a post that has been vacant since 2017.Ambassador Lee Shin-hwa, who is visiting Washington, made the call on Thursday during a webinar hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.Lee was appointed South Korea's new envoy for North Korean human rights in July, filling the post for the first time in five years.Lee expressed hope that her visit will serve as impetus for the U.S. to appoint its own new envoy.The ambassador said that naming a U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights will send a clear message to Pyongyang that human rights matter. Lee added that if the international community continues to raise the human rights issue while upholding sanctions, it would help nudge the North back to the negotiating table.