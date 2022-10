Photo : KBS News

The country's exports of farm and fisheries products for the first nine months of this year hit a record high.According to data by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation on Friday, outbound shipments of agricultural and fisheries goods came to nine-point-11 billion U.S. dollars in the January to September period, up eleven-point-four percent on year.The figure marks the largest ever for the time frame.The country's exports of farm and fisheries products surpassed ten billion dollars last year for the first time, and the figure for the first nine months this year is already approaching ten billion.The agency plans to hold various online and offline events to promote Korean food items in countries that have seen the highest purchases.