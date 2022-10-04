UN Committee: N. Korea Continues to Advance Missile Capabilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee thinks that the North has achieved results in its missile development and is in the final stages of preparing for a nuclear test.In a report by its panel of experts, the committee noted Friday North Korea has reopened its nuclear test infrastructure, including the test tunnel and supporting buildings, which were demolished in May 2018.The report also confirmed the continued operation of a five megawatt nuclear reactor in Yongbyon and a uranium enrichment plant in Pyongsan, adding that two member countries as of June believed the regime has completed all preparations for a nuclear test.The expert panel said the North also continued to advance missile capabilities, launching 31 missiles between late January and late July, while diversifying the missile transport system involving not only land routes but also rail and submarines.It also noted a rapid and observable acceleration in the North's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program marked by improvements in engine efficiency.The panel also said the North may be continuing to violate the UN-imposed cap on oil imports by engaging in illegal ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products.