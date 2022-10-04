US Sanctions 2 People, 3 Entities for Aiding Oil Exports to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on two individuals and three entities for their involvement in oil exports to North Korea.The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said those newly sanctioned violated UN Security Council resolutions by engaging in activities related to the exportation of petroleum to North Korea, which directly supports the development of its weapons programs and military.The latest designation targets Singapore-based Kwek Kee Seng, Taiwan-based Chen Shih Huan, two firms registered in Singapore and a Marshall Islands-registered company, New Eastern Shipping.The Treasury said the individuals and entities were involved in the ownership or management of the Courageous, a vessel that has participated in several deliveries of refined petroleum to North Korea.The department's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said the U.S. will continue to implement multilateral sanctions, track Pyongyang's sanctions evasion efforts and take action against those who support those activities.