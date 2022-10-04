S. Korea Figure Skaters Win Medals at ISU Junior Grand Prix, Challenger Series Events

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean figure skaters won three medals at International Skating Union (ISU) events on Friday.Shin Ji-a, a silver medalist at the 2022 ISU Junior World Championships, again placed second with a score of 130-point-97 at the 6th Junior Grand Prix held in Gdansk, Poland, securing her spot in the Junior Grand Prix Final to be held in Turin, Italy in December.Shin is the fourth South Korean female figure skater to advance to the Junior Grand Prix Final where the six highest-ranking skaters compete at the end of the Grand Prix series, after Kim Yu-na, Kim Ye-lim and Lee Hae-in.Thirteen-year-old Kwon Min-sol placed third in the same event with a score of 186-point-63.Two-time Olympian Cha Jun-hwan won his first ever ISU Challenger Series gold medal at the Finlandia Trophy held in Espoo, Finland.Cha won the competition with a score of 253-point-two, beating Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia by more than 20 points.It is Cha's second medal this season after he took silver at another Challenger Series event a week ago. The two medals put him in a good position ahead of the ISU Grand Prix Series set to start later this month.