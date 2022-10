Photo : YONHAP News

The fall's first ice has been observed at Seorak Mountain in Gangwon Province.According to the National Park Service, ice was detected in the early hours of Saturday near the Jungcheong evacuation shelter on the mountain as temperatures dipped to zero-point-one degrees Celsius at around 2 a.m.The freeze comes nine days faster than last year and one day later than in 2020.An official at the Seorak national park office advised hikers to dress warmly and prepare proper gear for safe climbing as high altitude areas will experience subzero temperatures.Visitors are also asked to check opening hours for each trail in advance and choose an appropriate route to prevent exhaustion on long-distance hikes.