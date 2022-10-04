Culture Head of US Motion Picture Association Visits S. Korea

The head of the U.S. Motion Picture Association has visited South Korea and expressed hopes for active cooperation with the country's film sector.



Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the MPA, attended a reception at the U.S. embassy in Seoul on Friday marking the centennial of the association's foundation.



Speaking before members of the film industry from both countries, Rivkin said the event was being held in Korea to congratulate the country on its successful achievements in cinema and to hope for its continued advance together with the MPA.



Founded in 1922 by U.S. filmmakers, the Motion Picture Association has served as a mouthpiece for the film and broadcast industry against government regulations and copyright violations. Its members include the biggest names in Hollywood such as Walt Disney, Sony Pictures, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Universal Studios and Warner Brothers. The interest group flexes significant power on behalf of the U.S. film industry.



Mentioning the likes of "Parasite," "Squid Game," BTS and Blackpink, Rivkin emphasized the global reach of Korean content and artists and said it was an honor for the MPA to be a partner to Korean creators.