Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases stayed below 20-thousand for a second day on Sunday as the outbreak continues to subside.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 17-thousand-654 infections were reported throughout Saturday, including 61 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to around 24 million-970-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some 17-hundred from a day ago and marks the lowest in 14 weeks for Sunday tallies. The figure decreased by nearly six-thousand from a week ago and about eight-thousand from two weeks ago.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by 18 from the previous day to 305.Saturday reported 29 deaths, raising the death toll to 28-thousand-675. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-11 percent.