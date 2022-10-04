NSC Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launches

Photo : KBS News

The National Security Council (NSC) held a standing committee meeting on Sunday after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.The NSC convened the emergency session after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. on Sunday from the Munchon area in Gangwon Province toward the East Sea.The presidential office said in a press release that President Yoon Suk Yeol was briefed immediately after the launch.In the meeting presided over by National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han, the NSC "strongly condemned" the North's recent series of launches as clear violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions and an act that raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.The NSC then urged the North to abide by international regulations, noting that the UN's aviation agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization, recently adopted a resolution confirming that the North's missile launches were in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.The attendees warned that the North's continued provocation may deepen its isolation in the international community and bring more sanctions, thus destabilizing the regime.The NSC decided to check the military's readiness posture and further solidify the combined defense posture with the United States as well as deterrence against North Korea through joint military drills between Seoul and Washington and a trilateral security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.