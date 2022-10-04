Prime Minister to Visit Chile, Uruguay, Argentina

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will embark on a nine-day trip to Chile, Uruguay and Argentina on Sunday afternoon.According to the Office for Government Policy Coordination, Prime Minister Han will meet with the leaders of the three Lantin American nations during the trip and explain the Yoon Suk Yeol government's vision for the co-prosperity of South Korea and Latin America.The office said that the prime minister will also seek the countries' support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.Han will first visit Chile from Monday to Wednesday and have talks with Chilean President Gabriel Boric to discuss measures to deepen bilateral relations.The prime minister will then travel to Uruguay on Wednesday for a two-day official visit and hold talks with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation between South Korea and Latin America.On his final leg of the tour, Han is scheduled to visit Argentina on Thursday for a three-day trip. He is scheduled to hold talks with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and attend a meeting of business leaders from the two nations.The office said the prime minister will drop by the United States before returning from the tour to meet with officials of South Korean auto and battery businesses.