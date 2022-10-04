Gov't Vows to Reduce Unnecessary Use of Foreign Languages

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Sunday that the government will reduce the unnecessary use of foreign languages in public discourse in cooperation with state agencies and the media.The prime minister made the pledge on Sunday in his congratulatory remarks for a ceremony marking the 576th Hangeul Day, which celebrates the proclamation of the Korean alphabet hangeul.Calling the spoken and written Korean language as the country's competitiveness, the prime minister said the government will continue to accumulate data on the Korean language to utilize it for digital transition and the development of artificial intelligence.In the ceremony held at the National Hangeul Museum in Seoul, the prime minister also said that the government will expand its support for Sejong Hakdang, a state-run Korean language institute across the world.Prime Minister Han said that hangeul is the best cultural heritage of the country and an amazing achievement of humankind, urging the nation to honor the spirit behind the promulgation of hangeul.