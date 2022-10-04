Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Phone Talks Again on N. Korea's Missile Launches

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy held another round of separate phone talks with his United States and Japanese counterparts over the recent series of missile launches by North Korea.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn spoke individually with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi on Sunday following the North’s launch of two short-range ballistic missiles.The three sides strongly condemned the North's latest provocation following its recent series of missile launches as a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.The envoys said that it is unacceptable that the North uses the defensive annual joint military drills between Seoul and Washington as an excuse to justify its illegitimate provocation, urging Pyongyang to immediately stop the missile launches that raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.The envoys said that the North's continued provocation will only be met with stronger security cooperation in and outside the region, as well as stronger cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.The three sides then agreed to enhance trilateral communication and consultation for united and resolute responses by the international community.The phone talks came after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from the Munchon area in Gangwon Province between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. Sunday.