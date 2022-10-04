Service Prices Rise 4.2% in September, Largest Growth in 21 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Service prices grew at the steepest pace in more than two decades in September.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the service price index marked 106-point-53 last month, up four-point-two percent from a year earlier.This represents the largest on-year gain in 21 years since October 2001, when it posted an increase of four-point-three percent.The growth rate of service prices stayed in the zero-percent range in 2020 before rising to the mid-two percent level in the middle of last year. The rate then climbed to four percent in July this year, hitting the four-percent level for the first time in 14 years.In particular, prices of personal services, which account for more than half of the service prices, spiked six-point-four percent in September, the largest growth since April 1998.Overall consumer prices are expected to remain high for the time being as core consumer prices are on the gradual rise.