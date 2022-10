Photo : KBS News

The Japanese government said that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Sunday.According to Japan's Kyodo News, Japanese Senior Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino told reporters on Sunday that the North launched the missiles eastward at around 1:47 a.m. and 1:53 a.m. Sunday.The vice minister reportedly said that the two missiles were estimated to have traveled 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers and believed to have landed outside Japan's economic exclusive zone.Vice minister Ino said that the launches are absolutely unacceptable as they pose a threat to the peace and stability of Japan, the region and the international community.He also said that the government is analyzing the possibility the projectiles were submarine-launched ballistic missiles, adding there were no reports of damage to aircraft or ships.