KCNA: Kim Inspects Tactical Nuclear Missile Exercise, Refuses Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea's state-run media reported on Monday about a "tactical nuclear missile exercise," which was part of drills that lasted more than two weeks. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took part in the training, and noted that he has no plans to talk to enemies.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: In the wake of the recent series of ballistic missile launches by North Korea, state-run media in Pyongyang say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected a 15-day military exercise, including tactical nuclear missile drills.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday reported about the training, during which seven short and mid-range missile launches were detected from North Korea.While providing photos of Kim inspecting the exercise, the KCNA cited the North Korean leader as saying that the drills were to check the "war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capabilities."According to the KCNA, Kim during the training pledged to further boost his nuclear weapons program, and said that he has nothing to discuss with the enemies, who he said raised military threats but continued to discuss the need for talks.The state-run media said that the ballistic missile tests included "simulation of loading tactical nuclear warheads," hinting at the North's short-range nuclear striking capabilities.It also revealed that North Korea test fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile from a reservoir in the northwest of the country on September 25.Tensions peaked last week as North Korea test fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile(IRBM) in the trajectory over northern Japan.During the exercise in the North, South Korea and the U.S. conducted a large-scale combined naval exercise in the East Sea, involving the USS Ronald Reagan supercarrier.Amid rising concerns of North Korea's seventh underground nuclear test, North Korean parliament recently passed a legislation, authorizing the military to automatically launch nuclear strikes in case of a security threat against the North Korean regime.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.