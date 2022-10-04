Assembly Speaker Discusses Economic Cooperation with Ethiopian President

Photo : Office of the S. Korean National Assembly Speaker

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo held talks with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde in Addis Ababa and discussed ways to boost economic cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.During the 50-minute conversation held Sunday at the Ethiopian presidential office, Kim stressed the need to expand public sector cooperation as well as private sector trade and investment.He asked for active support from the African nation noting that new investments are possible when difficulties faced by existing businesses are resolved.Struggling with chronic foreign currency shortage, Ethiopia regulates the transfer of foreign currency out of the country, which poses a hurdle to foreign companies that have invested there.President Zewde said she has been informed about the challenges and promised to order relevant agencies to look into the issue.Kim is the first South Korean parliamentary chief to make an official visit to Ethiopia since 2013. The country is the only nation in Africa that sent ground forces to support South Korea during the Korean War.