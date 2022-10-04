Pres. Office Urges Preparation for Grave Security Situation

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has stressed the importance of fully understanding the grave security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.In the wake of North Korean media reports on Monday about the recent tactical nuclear missile drills in the North, a key official at the presidential office issued a statement on Monday.The official said that the protection of the public's lives and safety has become a reality, calling for proper preparations to deal with North Korea.In a telephone conversation with KBS, the official said that the comments are a comprehensive message from the presidential office about the North Korean situation.During the 15-day long tactical nuclear missile exercise, Kim Jong-un is reported to have said that he has nothing to discuss with his enemies, who he said is discussing the need for dialogue while raising military tensions.On Sunday, presidential press secretary Kim Eun-hye said in a written briefing that the government will protect the Korean people with its strong alliance with the U.S. and Japan. She added there are no excessive preparations when it comes to national security.Kim also quoted President Yoon Suk Yeol's pledge to further step up security ties with Washington and Tokyo against Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats.