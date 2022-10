Photo : KBS News

New COVID-19 cases have dipped below ten-thousand for the first time in more than three months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that eight-thousand-891 infections were reported throughout Sunday including 47 from overseas. The country's cumulative caseload is nearing 24-point-98 million.It's the first time in 98 days since early July that the daily tally has slipped below ten-thousand.Sunday's figure is down by half from the previous day, likely due to fewer testing during the Hangeul Day holiday.The country also added 23 deaths while the number of critically ill patients stands at 311.